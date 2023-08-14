Garmin’s (GRMN) Strong-Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GRMN. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.20.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $103.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day moving average of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $108.56.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 56.48%.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Garmin by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 378.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

