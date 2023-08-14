Genpact (NYSE:G) Given New $40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

G has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genpact from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Get Genpact alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Trading Down 0.6 %

Genpact Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE G opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Genpact has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 25.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $819,904.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 186,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,750.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,836,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $29,586,345.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $819,904.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 186,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,750.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its stake in Genpact by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 27,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its stake in Genpact by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,191,000 after buying an additional 3,335,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.