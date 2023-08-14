Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Short Interest Up 47.0% in July

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 528,500 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the July 15th total of 359,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 528.5 days.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CADNF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.
