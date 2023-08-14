Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $235.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at HSBC from $270.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.25.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $180.48 on Monday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.16. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $95,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,245 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Illumina by 27.8% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 191.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 182,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after buying an additional 119,800 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Illumina by 80.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,395 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 13.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,308 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

