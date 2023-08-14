Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.93.

Capri stock opened at $53.14 on Monday. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 8.44%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Capri by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 6.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after buying an additional 177,979 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Capri by 903.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after buying an additional 2,460,340 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Capri by 8.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,731,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,032,000 after buying an additional 216,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Capri by 27.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,707,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after buying an additional 581,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

