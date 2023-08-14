Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477,201 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $169,781,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

