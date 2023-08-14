CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Barclays

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $350.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CACI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.33.

CACI International stock opened at $343.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.68 and its 200-day moving average is $313.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. CACI International has a 1 year low of $245.32 and a 1 year high of $359.33. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CACI International will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 262.5% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

