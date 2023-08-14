UBS Group Downgrades Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) to Neutral

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,721,538,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

