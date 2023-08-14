Telsey Advisory Group Begins Coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASO. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $69.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,859 shares of company stock worth $6,410,100. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

