Boston Partners Has $31.99 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 429,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,737 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Amedisys were worth $31,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 14.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMED opened at $92.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average is $85.46. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,319.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $552.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

