Boston Partners Sells 398,316 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 398,316 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.92% of EnerSys worth $32,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of EnerSys from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnerSys

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $94.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.01. EnerSys has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.70 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

