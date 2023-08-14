Boston Partners Acquires New Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,841,949 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXTR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of EXTR opened at $32.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $3,549,492.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,045,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 194,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

