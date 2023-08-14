PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 903,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,068 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.31% of PRA Group worth $34,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PRA Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PRA Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PRA Group by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PRA Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at PRA Group

In other news, CEO Vikram A. Atal acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $752,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vikram A. Atal purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brett Lee Paschke purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $141,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $231,647.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 54,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,210. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Price Performance

Shares of PRAA stock opened at $20.26 on Monday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.10 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRAA shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRA Group

PRA Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.