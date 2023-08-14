Boston Partners Raises Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 60.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 370,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,038 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in FirstCash were worth $35,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in FirstCash by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 620.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 63,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $6,314,258.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,856,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,353,671. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,222 shares of company stock worth $12,066,325. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCFS. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FCFS

FirstCash Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $95.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.50. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.14 and a twelve month high of $105.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.81.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $750.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.