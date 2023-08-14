Boston Partners Buys 15,360 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.37% of Korn Ferry worth $36,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 52,927 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,351,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $52.61 on Monday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

