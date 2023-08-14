Boston Partners Purchases 90,882 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Boston Partners raised its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,882 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.67% of Ashland worth $37,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 403.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 545,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,998,000 after acquiring an additional 436,868 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the first quarter worth $36,640,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $31,908,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after acquiring an additional 259,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,858,000 after acquiring an additional 205,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASH opened at $89.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $114.36.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Ashland announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

