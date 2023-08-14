California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,144,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,061 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $30,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

