California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $28,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Kellogg by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Kellogg by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $6,849,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,281,584.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,827,000 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.6 %

K opened at $63.98 on Monday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.03 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 94.40%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

