Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 566 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,224,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,795,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.54.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $34.55 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.