Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,696,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 718,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.28% of Enbridge worth $217,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 32.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 49,364 shares in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NYSE ENB opened at $36.72 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

