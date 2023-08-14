California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,906 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $31,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 589.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth about $827,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Xylem by 15.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 0.7% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 317,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XYL opened at $102.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.48 and a 200 day moving average of $105.56.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on XYL shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

