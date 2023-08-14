Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 75.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,928,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $244,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $107,777,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,821,000 after acquiring an additional 576,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 808.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 544,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after acquiring an additional 484,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $102,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,853.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,691,129.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $102,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,853.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,621,576 shares of company stock valued at $489,267,265. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $99.47 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $103.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.96%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

