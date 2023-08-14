Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 274,999 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,793,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 274,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $234,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WBA opened at $29.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.87.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

