Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,161,129 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,830,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.29% of Airbnb worth $227,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares in the company, valued at $430,386,163.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $37,040,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,386,163.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $735,882.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,271,998 shares of company stock worth $298,366,253. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $133.68 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day moving average is $123.32. The company has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.