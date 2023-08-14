California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of IDEX worth $29,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEX by 910.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in IDEX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $223.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $195.27 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.06.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

