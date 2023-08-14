Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,602,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 692,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Twilio were worth $240,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $546,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2,008.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 152,380 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $204,821.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,034 shares in the company, valued at $12,394,410.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,179 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $61.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $88.60.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

