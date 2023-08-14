Boston Partners Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 117,382 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $44,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $235.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.99. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

