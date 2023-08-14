Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 111.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,163 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $39,991,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,123,000 after acquiring an additional 415,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lennar by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after acquiring an additional 323,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 196.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 472,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after buying an additional 313,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares in the company, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

LEN opened at $123.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.48. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.20.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

