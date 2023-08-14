Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stake Raised by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584,740 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $42,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 192.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 113.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 33.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $83.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

