ING Groep NV Grows Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

ING Groep NV grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $380,823,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 104.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after buying an additional 398,729 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 79.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,690,000 after buying an additional 376,279 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 513.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 406,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,844,000 after buying an additional 340,281 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 183.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,156,000 after buying an additional 249,100 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $131.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.15. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.67 and a 1-year high of $216.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

