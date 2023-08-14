NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,120,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803,766 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.22% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $40,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 62.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 86,662 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,403,252 shares in the company, valued at $16,221,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 329,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,403,252 shares in the company, valued at $16,221,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 481,491 shares of company stock worth $5,610,901. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NEX stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Articles

