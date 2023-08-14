Boston Partners Has $44.98 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.26% of Markel Group worth $44,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Markel Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,506.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,392.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,348.60.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,336.25 per share, with a total value of $66,812.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,678.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

