ING Groep NV Grows Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1,100.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.84 per share, with a total value of $440,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,228.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

NYSE MAA opened at $144.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.32. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $190.17. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.