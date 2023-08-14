ING Groep NV Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 480.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,571,000 after buying an additional 71,025 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after buying an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,162,000 after buying an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $222.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.