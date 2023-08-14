ING Groep NV Reduces Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

ING Groep NV lessened its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,088 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 61,103.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,761,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 21,435.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,609 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Fortive by 414.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,731,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,542 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus raised their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,812.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,774. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $79.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. Fortive’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

