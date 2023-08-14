ING Groep NV Reduces Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 859,565 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,129,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,660,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Match Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,093,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,256 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,669,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,655 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $44.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $69.99.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,235 shares of company stock worth $461,683 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Wolfe Research lowered Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.77.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

