21,400 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000. ING Groep NV owned about 0.06% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 61.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

VAC opened at $112.26 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.62). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony E. Terry bought 1,800 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.55 per share, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,028.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CFO Anthony E. Terry purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.55 per share, with a total value of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Geller, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,567.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $174.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.17.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

