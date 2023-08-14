ING Groep NV Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hubbell by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $306.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $204.01 and a twelve month high of $340.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

