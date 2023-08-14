PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,528,000 after buying an additional 211,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PDD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,089,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. grew its stake in PDD by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 5,578,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,492 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in PDD by 3,618.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,630,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in PDD by 396.7% in the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 4,427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,400 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $81.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $106.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

