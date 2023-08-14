ING Groep NV Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $44.05 on Monday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

