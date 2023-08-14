Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1,151.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,550 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 55.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $75.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average of $80.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

