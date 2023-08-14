ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 16,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 236.0% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,806.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 8,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $2,197,223.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,806.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $15,473,850 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Bank of America upped their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. CL King began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $270.34 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.75 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

