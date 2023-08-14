Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 113.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,585 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,208,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,393,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,662,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,916,000 after purchasing an additional 885,592 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 671,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.2 %

REG opened at $64.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.18. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $68.56.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.50%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

