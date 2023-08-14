ING Groep NV Has $3.26 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,532 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Nasdaq stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.05. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

