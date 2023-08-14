Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 210.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,468,000 after acquiring an additional 125,879 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,981,000 after purchasing an additional 430,472 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $382,261,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,057,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,870,000 after buying an additional 1,649,591 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $98.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.71. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.