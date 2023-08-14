ING Groep NV Purchases 26,388 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

ING Groep NV grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 597.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,388 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after acquiring an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FMC by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,254,000 after buying an additional 40,964 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FMC by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,907,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,035,000 after buying an additional 162,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

FMC Trading Up 1.5 %

FMC stock opened at $89.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.02. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.