Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hess by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hess by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,036,000 after purchasing an additional 682,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $797,665,000 after buying an additional 55,567 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,806,000 after buying an additional 150,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE HES opened at $157.68 on Monday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.34 and a fifty-two week high of $160.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

