Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 962.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,314.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $147.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $156.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.17.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

