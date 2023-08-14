ING Groep NV Acquires 7,023 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1,206.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.1 %

MPWR opened at $502.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $595.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $531.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.83.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,836 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total value of $1,503,817.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,013,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,657,657.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,836 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total transaction of $1,503,817.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,013,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,657,657.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,137 shares of company stock valued at $43,876,502. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

