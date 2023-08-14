Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

VPU stock opened at $140.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.79.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

